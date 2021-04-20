Ala Moana Beach Park
Magic Island, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
| +1 808-585-1917
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
A Beach Park Getaway from the CityLess popular with tourists than Waikiki, but more popular with the locals, Ala Moana Beach Park is the location for citywide events like the Lantern Floating Memorial, Relay for Life, and occasional holiday fireworks displays. The park's long strip of beach provides ample room for anyone to set up a beach umbrella and spread out a towel.
Loads of people barbecue and make an entire day of the retreat from the city. I prefer to spend the evening walking out to Magic Island to look back at the Honolulu and Waikiki skyline while watching surfers test their boards in the gentle waves.
Across the street from the park, shoppers will appreciate the Ala Moana Center Mall, where you can also find plenty of restaurants and dining establishments if you didn't bring your grill.