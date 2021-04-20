Ala Moana Beach Park
Magic Island, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
| +1 808-585-1917
More info
Sat, Sun 7:30am - 5pm
Mon, Wed, Fri 6:30am - 7pm
Tue, Thur 6:30am - 5pm
Lantern LightEven before I moved to Hawaii, I knew I wanted to be a part of the Lantern Floating Festival. It takes place on Memorial Day weekend in May at Ala Moana Park in Honolulu. An estimated 40,000 people turned out for the 2012 celebration where participants arrived at the park to write the names of loved ones who have passed away on lanterns. Later, the lanterns are lit and floated out into the Pacific Ocean.
The actual floating begins at dusk, after a traditional Hawaiian inter-faith ceremony. The multitude of lanterns reflecting off the water is a spectacular sight. I was not disappointed in the beautiful memorial!