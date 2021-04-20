Where are you going?
Ala Moana Beach Park

Magic Island, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Website
| +1 808-585-1917
Lantern Light Honolulu Hawaii United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7:30am - 5pm
Mon, Wed, Fri 6:30am - 7pm
Tue, Thur 6:30am - 5pm

Lantern Light

Even before I moved to Hawaii, I knew I wanted to be a part of the Lantern Floating Festival. It takes place on Memorial Day weekend in May at Ala Moana Park in Honolulu. An estimated 40,000 people turned out for the 2012 celebration where participants arrived at the park to write the names of loved ones who have passed away on lanterns. Later, the lanterns are lit and floated out into the Pacific Ocean.

The actual floating begins at dusk, after a traditional Hawaiian inter-faith ceremony. The multitude of lanterns reflecting off the water is a spectacular sight. I was not disappointed in the beautiful memorial!
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

