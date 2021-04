Al Fostat, Abo El Saoud, Misr El Kadima, Cairo Al Fostat, Abu as Saoud Al Madabegh, Old Cairo, Cairo Governorate, Egypt

Zar music and dancing at Darb After a morning exploring Old Cairo, visiting artisans and shopping, Mazaher performed Zar percussion and dancing at Darb 1718. The musicians of Mazaher, Umm Sumeh and Hassan, are two of the last practioners of Zar in Egypt. Zar is a cathartic experience about coming to peace with our inner spirits, and these ladies got us very involved!