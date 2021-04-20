Al Fayrooz
Lobby Lounge, Jumeirah Al Qasr - Jumeirah Rd. - دبي - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 432 3232
More info
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 12:30am
Traditional Afternoon Tea in Sumptuous SurroundingsWhile many of Dubai's cafes offer afternoon tea, it's more fitting to partake in the tradition in a posh hotel lobby. Dubai is actually one of the few cities in the world where I encourage people to spend time in hotel lobbies. Thanks to the scorching heat, the intriguing characters that pass through, and the UAE's multicultural population, Dubai's hotel lobbies offer some of the most compelling people-watching of any on the planet.
And afternoon tea is even more reason—or a good excuse—to linger longer. The opulent Al Fayrooz lounge, overlooking the lobby of the majestic Al Qasr resort, not only has some of the most sumptuous surroundings of any Dubai hotel lobby, it also does the finest afternoon tea from 2-6pm.
A frequent award-winner, the afternoon tea at Al Fayrooz includes a variety of dainty sandwiches, cakes, and freshly baked scones with Devonshire clotted cream, lemon curd and strawberry jam. There is also an afternoon tea with bubbly - very apt in glam Dubai.
When you've had your fill of people-watching, pop out to the terrace to take in the panoramic views of the very regal resort, the meandering waterways of Madinat Jumeirah, and striking Burj Al Arab views.