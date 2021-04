A Mosque Open to All

Marble from Italy, glass from Austria , and teak from India have all been beautifully crafted together by local artisans into Al Fatih Mosque, the largest place of worship in Bahrain, capable of holding 7,000 of the faithful. Unlike most, this masjed is open for guided tours and photography is permitted. Ladies are provided with black veils and gowns; shorts are haram (prohibited).