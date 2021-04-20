Where are you going?
Al Covo

30122 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
| +39 041 522 3812
Venice's Best Pasta Venice Italy

Fri - Tue 12:45pm - 2pm, 7:30pm - 10pm

“This super-cozy osteria is run by a fantastic couple. He’s Venetian and she’s from Texas, and they’re always happy to talk to guests and explain the food. They make wonderful pasta fagioli in the winter and delicious spaghetti with pesto and bottarga in the summer.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.

Read about more of McAlpine's Venice favorites here.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
