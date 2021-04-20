Al Covo
30122 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
| +39 041 522 3812
Fri - Tue 12:45pm - 2pm, 7:30pm - 10pm
Venice's Best Pasta“This super-cozy osteria is run by a fantastic couple. He’s Venetian and she’s from Texas, and they’re always happy to talk to guests and explain the food. They make wonderful pasta fagioli in the winter and delicious spaghetti with pesto and bottarga in the summer.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.
