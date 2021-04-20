Al Areen WildlifePark and Reserve sakir، Zallaq, Bahrain

The Island's Original Wildlife The Kingdom of Bahrain was not only the first country in the Gulf to discover oil but also the first to establish a flora and fauna preserve. For over 30 years Al Areen has been a safe haven for the Arabian Peninsula’s most endangered species, such as leopards, wolves, hyenas, lynxes, and oryx. If you’re more into the flora side of things, local desert plants used in alternative medicine for centuries throughout the Persian Gulf can be appreciated by strolling through the lovingly maintained garden, where rare birds of the region roam freely among the 25 endemic perennials.