Aktun Chen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
This small-scale nature park boasts what might be the prettiest snorkeling cenote on the Riviera Maya, set inside a pale cavern filled with overhanging stalactites plus submerged formations that beckon you to explore waters now crystal clear, now in the warmest topaz. Set two miles off the main highway, surrounded by jungle, Aktun Chen also offers cave tours leading to gorgeous underground pools and formations, ziplines and suspension bridges between the trees; a small, on-site restaurant serving casual Maya and Mexican; plus extensive habitats home to native species like the white-tailed deer, spider monkeys, and tropical birds.
By Laura Winfrey , AFAR Local Expert
