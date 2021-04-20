Where are you going?
Aka Bistro

145 Lincoln Rd
| +1 781-259-9920
Sushi Bar Meets French Bistro Lincoln Massachusetts United States

Sushi Bar Meets French Bistro

The recently re-opened AKA Bistro is a hidden gem just outside Boston. A combination sushi bar and French bistro, the focus is on Japanese and French cuisine. Local sourcing and beautifully plated food satisfy all the senses. Indulgent portobello mushroom frites were a great riff on fries I couldn't resist trying. An Hawaiian poke, one of the house specialities, mixed melt in your mouth yellow fin tuna with sweet onions and pickled mung beans. My pan roasted miso salmon moist and full of flavor. Sitting on a yuzu leek fondue, it was one of those dishes you didn't want to end. Combine a reservation with a visit to the nearby Clark Gallery for a perfect date night experience
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

