The Diamond Life Courtesy Of AKA’s REM

AKA is a property that prides itself on customizing a guest’s experience. And it takes that promise seriously by actually dedicating a staff member, called a Resident Experience Manager, or REM, to ensure any and every guest request is addressed. I had some simple ones: a bottle of Malbec, some Mexican beer, and my favorite snap-pea snacks—they all magically showed up in my gourmet kitchen’s fridge upon check-in. But Lisa Mazan, the Beverly Hills REM, also assured me no request was too big or small, including those for particular guest experiences. Everything from getting tickets for a hot concert to arranging a rental of an exotic luxury car are par for the course (tee times at private golf courses are also one of Lisa’s specialties). Residents can also request indulgent spa treatments at the nearby Spa Montage or something as simple as where to find a perfect espresso paired with a fabulously flaky croissant. Regarding the latter, Lisa led me to Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bakery fronting the Beverly Canon Gardens, an idyllic public walkway and patio that immediately became part of my Beverly Hills morning ritual. Image courtesy of AKA Beverly Hills.