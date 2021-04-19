AKA Beverly Hills
Travel By DesignWalk into any AKA property and you are immediately transported by the design. AKA Beverly Hills is no different, and both public and private spaces here capture the imagination, boldness, and airy, light-filled ambiance that defines Southern California. The 88 accommodations include one and two-bedroom suites, penthouses, and even private access townhomes for the ultimate A-lister hide-away. If you’re used to normal hotel room dimensions, you’re in for a pleasant surprise (I was frankly floored by my suite) as floorplans range from 850 to 1,850 square feet. Private balconies mean you can make your city view of the Hollywood Hills your own while other amenities including fireplaces and gourmet kitchens invite you to nest whether you’re doing the cooking yourself or have a private chef in tow. Furnishings and design are boutique chic: minimalist, neutral tones and sleek surfaces of granite, marble, leather, and burled hardwood. Our inside tip: Take advantage of a late check-out if you’re lucky enough to get one —you’ll want to enjoy every minute. Image courtesy of AKA Beverly Hills.
Wolfgang In Your Suite
Wolfgang Puck opened the original Spago in 1982 and in the process not only changed the face of fine dining in America but also established himself as the country’s preeminent celebrity chef. And now he’s in your suite’s kitchen. Well sort of, as Spago Beverly Hills and AKA Beverly Hills are next-door neighbors. And it gets even better: you can access Spago through a private door in the back of the AKA lobby and secure preferred seating like a BH VIP. When it comes to en-suite dining, room service is provided by none other than Spago. That means entrees like 35-day dry aged USDA prime New York steak with roasted root vegetables and Bordelaise sauce while you binge on Mad Men episodes on your suite’s 46-inch flatscreen. Well, I did anyway. Or maybe a wild mushroom risotto with Parmigiano Reggiano followed by a dessert chaser of warm chocolate truffle cake all enjoyed with a privileged view of Beverly Hills from your spacious patio. Either way, delish. Image courtesy of AKA Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills, Stirred, Not Shaken: The a.lounge
For those moments when you want to bask in some resplendent So Cal sunshine (which will be often) AKA has created a refined refuge at the heart of the property that somehow manages to be wide open and very private at the same time. Palms, planters brimming with bromeliads, and hedges separate multiple semi-private areas perfect for a casual meeting, catching-up on email, or bronzing that office tan. Come evening, the space is aglow with discreet lighting while firepits blaze in cozy corners. The a.lounge terrace is also where cocktail receptions are hosted by staff who pour drinks made with AKA’s signature vodka a.vod creating the perfect environment for residents to compare shopping tips and celebrity sightings. Provided they aren’t celebrities themselves, of course. Image courtesy of AKA Beverly Hills.
The Big Picture: a.cinema
With Hollywood located just down the street and Beverly Hills being home to so many marquee names in the industry, it’s little wonder that AKA Beverly Hills features its own state-of-the-art theater just steps from the lobby. Nightly screenings from a curated list of films include everything from classics to just-released blockbusters all shown in a luxe setting that always gets a thumbs-up. With 20 plush reclining leather seats and a cutting-edge Klipsch Audio surround sound system, the theater also accommodates industry standard technology including a DLP cinema projector, Blu-Ray, DVD, and other formats. Special screenings of new Hollywood projects are also on the bill at a.cinema—you just might find yourself sitting next to the actor who also appears in front on you on the screen. Image courtesy of AKA Beverly Hills.
Mobile Suite: Taking The Spirited Style Of AKA On The Road
AKA, in collaboration with Airstream 2 Go, is taking the brand’s contemporary approach to luxury on the road, outfitting a top-of-the-line Airstream with the amenities and extras you would expect to find in your Beverly Hills suite. Including a GMC Yukon Denali tow vehicle and an envy-inspiring itinerary that travels to the wineries of the Central Coast, the five-day package is touted as an invitation to experience the world’s first mobile luxury suite, designed exclusively for AKA residents. The result is a rarified version of that will have you nuzzling plush European linens and towels while overlooking the Pacific Ocean, indulging in Bulgari bath products after a tour of Santa Ynez Valley vineyards, and enjoying it all kitted out in a wardrobe acquired after your personal styling session at Trina Turk. Roughing it, this is not, but then most tents don’t come with a flatscreen TV and Nespresso machine. Image courtesy of AKA Beverly Hills.
The Diamond Life Courtesy Of AKA’s REM
AKA is a property that prides itself on customizing a guest’s experience. And it takes that promise seriously by actually dedicating a staff member, called a Resident Experience Manager, or REM, to ensure any and every guest request is addressed. I had some simple ones: a bottle of Malbec, some Mexican beer, and my favorite snap-pea snacks—they all magically showed up in my gourmet kitchen’s fridge upon check-in. But Lisa Mazan, the Beverly Hills REM, also assured me no request was too big or small, including those for particular guest experiences. Everything from getting tickets for a hot concert to arranging a rental of an exotic luxury car are par for the course (tee times at private golf courses are also one of Lisa’s specialties). Residents can also request indulgent spa treatments at the nearby Spa Montage or something as simple as where to find a perfect espresso paired with a fabulously flaky croissant. Regarding the latter, Lisa led me to Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bakery fronting the Beverly Canon Gardens, an idyllic public walkway and patio that immediately became part of my Beverly Hills morning ritual. Image courtesy of AKA Beverly Hills.
LIVE IT! With AKA
Beverly Hills is a world-class destination unto itself, but it is also ideally located so you can enjoy other experiences in the Greater LA area. Whether it’s perfecting a passion or finally getting to that bucket-lister you’ve been waiting to explore, AKA’s LIVE IT! Program makes it easy for residents to connect with customized experiences and adventures ranging from guided horseback rides through the Hollywood Hills to surfing lessons in Malibu. Working with their curated list of operators, they paired me with Malibu Discovery for a wine tour through the vineyards of the Malibu Hills. It proved to be a great pairing of visits to several of the top wineries located here (there are more than 50 in all) along with spectacular coastal scenery. I can now definitely recommend the Malibu Hills AVA’s Syrah. Image courtesy of AKA Beverly Hills.