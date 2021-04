AKA Beverly Hills

The AKA Beverly Hills has a private entrance to Wolfgang Puck’s iconic restaurant Spago. Let that sink in. AKA guests—residents, actually, because the sleek, apartment-style suites are meant to be lived in for at least a week—have a direct line from their building to a table at one of Los Angeles ’ top restaurants, in one of the country’s ritziest neighborhoods.That’s just how things work at this collection of luxury residences, whose devoted clientele includes studio executives, international glitterati, and more than a few famous faces. Each suite (or loft, or private-access townhouse) is decked out with clean-lined custom furnishings, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, and plenty of room for living and entertaining; fridges come stocked with customized welcome offerings, premium cable is included, and toiletries are from Bulgari. But these aren’t just homes away from home: there’s also a state-of-the-art screening room, a rooftop terrace with views of the Hollywood Hills, complimentary Tesla car service to and from Beverly Hills’ best stores, and a fitness center that will arrange long-term private training and wellness consultants. Also, the concierge team is among the best in town. Oh, and the room service is from Spago, too.