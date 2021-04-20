Where are you going?
AKA Beverly Hills

155 N Crescent Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Website
| +1 310-385-1924
Sun - Sat 12am - 11:30pm
The AKA Beverly Hills has a private entrance to Wolfgang Puck’s iconic restaurant Spago. Let that sink in. AKA guests—residents, actually, because the sleek, apartment-style suites are meant to be lived in for at least a week—have a direct line from their building to a table at one of Los Angeles’ top restaurants, in one of the country’s ritziest neighborhoods.

That’s just how things work at this collection of luxury residences, whose devoted clientele includes studio executives, international glitterati, and more than a few famous faces. Each suite (or loft, or private-access townhouse) is decked out with clean-lined custom furnishings, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, and plenty of room for living and entertaining; fridges come stocked with customized welcome offerings, premium cable is included, and toiletries are from Bulgari. But these aren’t just homes away from home: there’s also a state-of-the-art screening room, a rooftop terrace with views of the Hollywood Hills, complimentary Tesla car service to and from Beverly Hills’ best stores, and a fitness center that will arrange long-term private training and wellness consultants. Also, the concierge team is among the best in town. Oh, and the room service is from Spago, too.
By Kate Thorman , AFAR Contributor

