Aji Spa

5594 W Wildhorse Pass Blvd
Website
| +1 602-385-5759
Mixing Native Culture and Supreme Relaxation Phoenix Arizona United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Mixing Native Culture and Supreme Relaxation

The Greater Phoenix/Scottsdale area is ripe with Native American culture, with so many tribes that call the region home. You'd be hard-pressed to find a spot that melds stories, traditions and cultural touchstones into a spa experience quite like Aji Spa at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Hotel.

Meaning "sanctuary" in the tongue of the Maricopa and Pima Indians, Aji is a modern and tremendously luxe example of one, and even before slipping into a robe, you'll enjoy immersing yourself in the history and references to Native culture throughout the building, from the meanings of paintings and sculptures throughout to the narrative behind the wondrous Blue Coyote treatments on the menu. Even the spa's architecture, boasting several gorgeous domes, reflects historic desert dwellings. You can even partake of a burden basket meditation, where you "drop" your cares and stresses into a basket that is then whisked away. Along with the immensely relaxing facials, massages and body wraps, it's just one of many ways to leave feeling a lot lighter!
By Farah Fleurima , AFAR Local Expert

