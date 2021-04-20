Puerto Aysén Caupolican, Región XI, Chile

Exploring Patagonia on the Atmosphere Board the super adventurer yacht, the Atmosphere, belonging to Nomads of the Seas, and cruise 400 nautical miles south from Puerto Montt towards the Taitao Peninsula into the maze of Chilean channels and fjords making up the northern part of Patagonia that is widely uninhabited with no roads. The mission? To explore these remote areas by water, land, and air.



With a range of special tenders (speedboats, fishing boats, a zodiac) and two helicopters, it is possible to go where no man has gone before--think flights over millennial glaciers, lunches on mountain tops, fly-fishing in virgin streams for the best trout of your life. Spot whales or dolphins while kayaking. Sound spectacular? It is. Back on board, vibrant gastronomy focused on sustainability, wines, and thalassotherapy baths with bubbly await.



Photo: Francisco Ramirez (http://eatwineblog.com)



