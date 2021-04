Airport Madeira 9100-105 Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal

Tricky landing The Madeira airport is known for its specifically located runaway. Originally 1600 m, finally extended to 2781 m (9,124 ft). But for me landing is still tricky. When you approaching, rocks on the left, ocean to the right and runaway with the end in the ocean.

Aside from that, Madeira is wonderful, one of this "must to see" places in Europe.