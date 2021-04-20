Airplay Blow Dry Bar
52 Wyndham St
Photo courtesy of Airplay
Setting the (Blow-Dry) Bar HighLocated on the 7th floor at W Place in Central, Airplay Blow Dry Bar is the first blow dry bar to open in Hong Kong, setting the standard high for new ones to follow.
Once the elevator doors open you're swept into a chic, glamourous space. The Bar has been decked out in light pink with mirrored details and simple yet thoughtful touches, naturally forcing you to exhale your anxieties as you approach your seat. Airplay specialize in blow-outs and updos (a godsend, really, in humid Hong Kong), and after a consultation with the hairdresser about the desired style and a recommendation from the shampoo bar (blue ginger, please), I was set for a relaxing hair wash and style.
I happily enjoyed my glass of orange juice and nibbled on snacks as I perused magazines and had my medium-length hair styled into a wavy coif. At the end of the session with manager Olympe and her team, I felt relaxed (and slightly spoiled) and ready to face the rest of the day.
Airplay also specialise in makeup and accept group bookings, too, so next time I'll be back with girlfriends in tow to make it a fun girl's night in.