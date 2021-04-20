Where are you going?
Aires del Delta

77 Sarmiento
Website
| +54 11 6698-3012
Check Into a Quiet Cabaña Tigre Argentina

More info

Sun - Sat 1pm - 9pm

Check Into a Quiet Cabaña

Wonder where all the locals are going as they load their suitcases and groceries onto the river taxis?

They're on their way to get away from it all. Tigre's banks are lined with rental cottages and cabin complexes, many offering swimming pools and outdoor space for sunbathing and catching up on that book you've been meaning to read.

The Aires del Delta complex, with simple, family-friendly cabins, is one of the closest to the port, meaning you can easily hop a boat back into town for ice cream, lunch, or a stroll around the Puerto de Frutos if the mood strikes.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

