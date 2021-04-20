Aires del Delta
77 Sarmiento
| +54 11 6698-3012
Sun - Sat 1pm - 9pm
Check Into a Quiet CabañaWonder where all the locals are going as they load their suitcases and groceries onto the river taxis?
They're on their way to get away from it all. Tigre's banks are lined with rental cottages and cabin complexes, many offering swimming pools and outdoor space for sunbathing and catching up on that book you've been meaning to read.
The Aires del Delta complex, with simple, family-friendly cabins, is one of the closest to the port, meaning you can easily hop a boat back into town for ice cream, lunch, or a stroll around the Puerto de Frutos if the mood strikes.