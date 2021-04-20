Where are you going?
Air Studios

Old Town, Montserrat
Experience Rock And Roll in Ruins at Famed Air Studios

Beatles producer George Martin fell in love with Montserrat and founded Air Studios in 1979. In turn, British rock royalty fell in love with Air, and Montserrat, as well. Private jets full of artists now addressed as “Sir” went through hundreds of synthesizers and perhaps thousands of headbands while recording some of the biggest-selling hits of the 80’s here.

Now this once great rock and roll Mecca stands abandoned and in ruins thanks to the destructive power of Montserrat's Soufriere Hills Volcano.

Technically, venturing into these hallowed halls is trespassing, but... that didn't stop us from taking a peak.

Read the whole story at the link below.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

