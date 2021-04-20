Air Studios Old Town, Montserrat

Experience Rock And Roll in Ruins at Famed Air Studios Beatles producer George Martin fell in love with Montserrat and founded Air Studios in 1979. In turn, British rock royalty fell in love with Air, and Montserrat, as well. Private jets full of artists now addressed as “Sir” went through hundreds of synthesizers and perhaps thousands of headbands while recording some of the biggest-selling hits of the 80’s here.



Now this once great rock and roll Mecca stands abandoned and in ruins thanks to the destructive power of Montserrat's Soufriere Hills Volcano.



Technically, venturing into these hallowed halls is trespassing, but... that didn't stop us from taking a peak.



