Air Maui Helicopter Tours

Against My Norm I usually prefer to hike, wander, explore...and would absolutely NOT consider a helicopter tour. However, Maui was my exception, and for one day I chose to be a "tourist" rather than a traveler...it was worth it. I'd heard that much of Maui is inaccessible, uninhabited, and difficult to see, and despite my adventurous spirit, no amount of time could have afforded me the glorious views of magnificent mountains, waterfalls, woods, and beaches like a helicopter tour...some things are better seen from the sky!