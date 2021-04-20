Where are you going?
Air Maui Helicopter Tours

1 Keolani Pl, Kahului, HI 96732, USA
Website
| +1 808-877-7005
Against My Norm

I usually prefer to hike, wander, explore...and would absolutely NOT consider a helicopter tour. However, Maui was my exception, and for one day I chose to be a "tourist" rather than a traveler...it was worth it. I'd heard that much of Maui is inaccessible, uninhabited, and difficult to see, and despite my adventurous spirit, no amount of time could have afforded me the glorious views of magnificent mountains, waterfalls, woods, and beaches like a helicopter tour...some things are better seen from the sky!
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30