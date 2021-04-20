Ahoy New York Tours & Tasting
Chinatown and Little Italy Food TourManhattan's Chinatown can be one of the most intimidating places to visit in all of New York City. While Little Italy is far smaller, it too can be off-putting with its obnoxious waiters who shove menus in your face as you traverse the sidewalk.
Since each neighborhood plays such an important role in the history of the city, and even in its current development, they should still be experienced.
An AHOY food tour is a great way to take in the best of Chinatown and Little Italy, both their histories and their cuisines, under less intimidating circumstances than normal.
It will allow you to try
- Fresh homemade mozzarella paired with prosciutto
- Delicious imported Italian cheeses
- An authentic Sicilian pastry, cannoli
- A taste of “Grandma’s Pie”
- Sit-down Thai dining experience
- An authentic Chinese dumpling
and The “original egg roll”.
You'll also get a lot of history in between. My guide Kelsey was so knowledgeable and since she is also a pastry chef, she had an insight into the food culture of the city that I never would have gained on my own.
In the summer, be prepared for the heat and carry extra drinking water. In the winter, obviously dress warm. Quite a large portion of the tour is outdoors so perhaps the best time is in Spring or Fall!