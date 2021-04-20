Ahilya by the Sea
You won’t find a better looking stay than Ahilya by the Sea, an intimate boutique hotel that serves as a foil to Goa’s larger luxury beach hotels. Set on a lush patch of jungle, nine individually appointed rooms are spread across three Portuguese-colonial–style villas and decorated with an eclectic mix of art collected by the proprietor, giving each structure the feel of a friend’s private home. Pink and white frangipani and coconut palms envelop the plunge pool, but the infinity pool has the best seat in the house thanks to its expansive views over Dolphin Bay. After a quick dip, head to the spa for a soothing massage performed in a treatment room tucked within the branches of a 200-year-old banyan tree, or have the staff arrange for a fishing and crabbing expedition in the nearby village of Nerul. Hotel dinners are another kind of adventure: meals are served in a rotating roster of on-site locations.