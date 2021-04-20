Experience a Maya Homestay
Maya history and heritage is a large part of the culture of Belize
, and the best way to really learn about this native group of people is to stay in a Maya home overnight. During the cultural exchange program you can learn how to harvest corn, kill and clean a chicken, make tortillas or clean laundry in the creek. Guests will stay with Maya families in their homes, which are usually thatch roof houses with few modern conveniences, and eat their meals with Maya. Meals are simple, consisting of corn tortillas, eggs, beans, hot peppers and sometimes a protein. The opportunity began in the early 1990s, and there are approximately 20 families currently participating, spread out over three villages: Aquacate, San Jose, and Na Luum Ca. For more information, check out www.belizeexplorer.com/Maya-Village-Homestay-Network.html.