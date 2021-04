kayaking in the city--Portage Bay, Seattle

On a summer day in Seattle , get out on the water. Rent a kayak from Agua Verde Paddle Club on Portage Bay; dodge the boat traffic, be a polite voyeur among the houseboats, dart under bridges...Afterwards, when you return the kayak, head upstairs--Agua Verde also has a restaurant that serves Baja-inspired fare. The fish tacos and the salsa bar are excellent.