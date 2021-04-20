Agua Fresca
Ride Horseback Along the Strait of Magellan in ChileSee our full list of Where to Go in 2015.
Pull up to the stables at Agua Fresca in Punta Arenas, and feel like you've stepped into a time past. The horses are healthy and strong, donning thick coats that keep them warm through Patagonia's cold winter months. The guides are dressed in a classic kind of old-world style, and they work with riders of all experience levels.
You'll ride along the shores of the Strait of Magellan, over the Agua Fresca River and through the mossy-tree woods. Surrounded by ocean and mountains, it is a magical experience.