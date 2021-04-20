Ride Horseback Along the Strait of Magellan in Chile

Pull up to the stables at Agua Fresca in Punta Arenas, and feel like you've stepped into a time past. The horses are healthy and strong, donning thick coats that keep them warm through Patagonia's cold winter months. The guides are dressed in a classic kind of old-world style, and they work with riders of all experience levels.You'll ride along the shores of the Strait of Magellan, over the Agua Fresca River and through the mossy-tree woods. Surrounded by ocean and mountains, it is a magical experience.