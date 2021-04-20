Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca
Website
Ride Horseback Along the Strait of Magellan in Chile Punta Arenas Chile

Ride Horseback Along the Strait of Magellan in Chile

See our full list of Where to Go in 2015.

Pull up to the stables at Agua Fresca in Punta Arenas, and feel like you've stepped into a time past. The horses are healthy and strong, donning thick coats that keep them warm through Patagonia's cold winter months. The guides are dressed in a classic kind of old-world style, and they work with riders of all experience levels.

You'll ride along the shores of the Strait of Magellan, over the Agua Fresca River and through the mossy-tree woods. Surrounded by ocean and mountains, it is a magical experience.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points