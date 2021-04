Agios Sozomenos Agios Sozomenos, Cyprus

Last Remnants The remains of a Venetian-style church in the abandoned village of Ayios Sozomenos, a 10 minute drive from the capital Nicosia. It was likely built in the pre-Ottoman period, like a number of the churches in Cyprus.



The village was abandoned during the fighting in the 1960s and almost completely forgotten about, but in recent years it's been used as a location for a number of Cypriot TV period dramas.