Aggarwal Char Kaman, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002, India

Drink a Local Lassi A lassi is a traditional yogurt-based drink, often enjoyed during warmer weather. It can be served savory, with spices, or sweet with fruits and sugar. Located in a small shop across from the iconic Charminar, Aggarwal serves the best lassis in Hyderabad. An important tip: The warmer the weather, the longer the line!