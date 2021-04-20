Agatti Beach Island Resort

Peaceful Getaway

If you are looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway, I recommend a few days here in Agatti Island, at the Agatti Island Beach Resort. Agatti Island is a small island in the Lakshadweep Island chain, and is located about 285 miles west of the Indian city of Kochi. Here in Agatti Island, you will immediately relax while enjoying the seclusion and beauty that surrounds you. You will find sparkling coral reefs, turquoise blue waters, sandy beaches and coconut palms. Whatever stress you brought will rapidly leave you when you step to the beach, and as the photo shows, you may just have the beach to yourself.