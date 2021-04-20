Agatti Beach Island Resort
Airport Rd, Agatti, Lakshadweep 682553, India
| +91 4894 242 615
Fish Racks on Agatti IslandWhile visiting Agatti Island in the Lakshadweep Island group, I learned that fishing is a big source of food and income for local residents. Seeing how the island residents dried their fish on outside racks was not only educational, but offered colorful photo opportunities.
almost 7 years ago
Peaceful Getaway
If you are looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway, I recommend a few days here in Agatti Island, at the Agatti Island Beach Resort. Agatti Island is a small island in the Lakshadweep Island chain, and is located about 285 miles west of the Indian city of Kochi. Here in Agatti Island, you will immediately relax while enjoying the seclusion and beauty that surrounds you. You will find sparkling coral reefs, turquoise blue waters, sandy beaches and coconut palms. Whatever stress you brought will rapidly leave you when you step to the beach, and as the photo shows, you may just have the beach to yourself.
almost 7 years ago
Octopus on a Stick
On a visit to Agatti Island in the Lakshadweep Island chain in India, I discovered how the residents rely on coconuts and the bounty of the sea for their survival. On an island drive, it was intriguing to see that octopi could frequently be found drying on racks at the beach. Stretched and hung to maximize air drying, these underwater creatures provided many photographic opportunities.