Afrodite Restaurant

Eparchiaki Odos Iou-Ormou Iou
Slow Roast On A Greek Island Waterfront Ios Greece

Sun - Sat 10am - 12am

Slow Roast On A Greek Island Waterfront

Walk by earlier in the day to see what the nights roast will be, smell the evening meal in process, and talk with the local cooks. Each night has a different meal such as lamb or pork that is slowly roasted all day. If the meal is to your liking ask when the meat will be ready to serve and come back at that time as it sells shockingly fast and if your an hour late there's a good chance it will be gone. Luckily if that happens there's fresh sea food and others great Greek meals to enjoy.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

