Africa House Hotel Shangani St, Zanzibar City 4858, Tanzania

Finding Local Flavors in Tanzania According to AFAR local expert Kerry John-Davis, those seeking local flair should head to Stone Town, on the island of Zanzibar, which was once a stop on the Arabian spice route. "I love to sit on the veranda at the Africa House Hotel and drink kahawa, coffee brewed with cardamom, ginger, and chili pepper, while snacking on fresh dates."



This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.



