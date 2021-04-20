Where are you going?
Africa House Hotel

Shangani St, Zanzibar City 4858, Tanzania
| +255 779 958 684
Finding Local Flavors in Tanzania Zanzibar City Tanzania
According to AFAR local expert Kerry John-Davis, those seeking local flair should head to Stone Town, on the island of Zanzibar, which was once a stop on the Arabian spice route. "I love to sit on the veranda at the Africa House Hotel and drink kahawa, coffee brewed with cardamom, ginger, and chili pepper, while snacking on fresh dates."

This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.

By Afar Magazine

