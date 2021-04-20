Aethica APF 32 Rue La Noue Bras de Fer

Super-Sized on L'île de Nantes On L' île de Nantes, it's easy to spot Aethica, the French construction company that commissioned artist Lilian Bourgeat to create a sculptural landmark that would underscore their mission outside their new headquarters. Installed in 2013, the giant tape measure in the courtyard at 32 Rue La Noue Bras de Fermètre à Ruban marks the spot where Bourgeat has transformed an essential tool of the construction trade into a giant sculpture modeled after the measuring tape he carries in his pocket at all times.



While preserving their everyday appearance, Bourgeat has similarly super-sized patio furniture, rubber boots, road pylons, public benches and other objects typically encountered in daily life. By exploding the dimensions of ordinary items, he creates a fantasy universe where common things are endowed with artistic magic. At the Aethica Headquarters, a tool used by architects, urban planners, construction workers and other tradespeople becomes a playful statement about what goes on inside the building.