Aeropuerto Internacional La Aurora

View the Volcanos from the Wing Guatemala City was developed in the valley between three ancient volcanos: Agua, Fuego, and Acatenango. When flying in to the area try to get a window seat because the view of these giants will be stunning. The Spanish built their first colonial capital at on the slopes of the Agua volcano, or present day Ciudad Vieja. While volcanic regions are fertile and often cradle civilization, the Spanish wisely decided to move the capital away from the mountains to what is now Guatemala City—a reasonable distance from the volcanos themselves.



The 12,336ft peak of Agua dominates this photo and in the center you can see the steam rising from the more distant summit of Fuego. Fuego has been in a constant state of eruption the past year so while it's a uniquely fascinating time to explore its base, check local conditions before heading nearby.