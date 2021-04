Aeroport Bruxelles National

Just a cuppa before the plane

at the Brussels airport is a quasi-diner that I usually go to before my annual pilgrimage back to the USA. the Flying Tigers American Diner is a decent little place that does decent pancakes (not crepes), which are close to the American style. and of course the coffee is pretty good, as it usually is in Belgium.if you're at the airport and have a bit of time to spare, go sit in a booth and enjoy some breakfast or lunch.