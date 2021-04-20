Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aeroport Bruxelles National

Leopoldlaan, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 753 77 53
Just a cuppa before the plane Zaventem Belgium

More info

Just a cuppa before the plane

at the Brussels airport is a quasi-diner that I usually go to before my annual pilgrimage back to the USA. the Flying Tigers American Diner is a decent little place that does decent pancakes (not crepes), which are close to the American style. and of course the coffee is pretty good, as it usually is in Belgium.

if you're at the airport and have a bit of time to spare, go sit in a booth and enjoy some breakfast or lunch.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30