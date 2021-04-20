Aeroport Bruxelles National
Leopoldlaan, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium
| +32 2 753 77 53
Just a cuppa before the planeat the Brussels airport is a quasi-diner that I usually go to before my annual pilgrimage back to the USA. the Flying Tigers American Diner is a decent little place that does decent pancakes (not crepes), which are close to the American style. and of course the coffee is pretty good, as it usually is in Belgium.
if you're at the airport and have a bit of time to spare, go sit in a booth and enjoy some breakfast or lunch.