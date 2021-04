Aegina Greece

Heavenly Crepe On the Greek island of Aegina, we stopped at a sidewalk cafe for a little snack. I ordered this beautiful sweet dish. I'm not sure whether it had a fancy name but it was a crepe, folded at the corners, topped with slices of pineapple and chopped walnuts, with a drizzling of honey. Accompanied by a cup of strong Greek coffee, it was pure heaven!