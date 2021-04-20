Adventures Through Kayaking

Kayaking along the Olympic Peninsula
Washington's Olympic Peninsula possesses the best the Pacific Northwest has to offer from alpine peaks to temperate rainforests and rugged coastline. Kayaking along the Strait of Juan de Fuca is a great way to explore the various coves along the northern edge of the Olympic Peninsula and as a bonus you get a great view of Vancouver
Island to the north (on a good day). Stop a get a closer look at the tidal ecosystem such as the brightly colored seastars or keep your eyes out for larger fauna such as sea lions or bald eagles.