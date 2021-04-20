Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Adventures Through Kayaking

2358 W, US-101, Port Angeles, WA 98363, USA
Website
| +1 360-417-3015
Kayaking along the Olympic Peninsula Port Angeles Washington United States

More info

Thur - Sat 10am - 4pm

Kayaking along the Olympic Peninsula

Washington's Olympic Peninsula possesses the best the Pacific Northwest has to offer from alpine peaks to temperate rainforests and rugged coastline. Kayaking along the Strait of Juan de Fuca is a great way to explore the various coves along the northern edge of the Olympic Peninsula and as a bonus you get a great view of Vancouver Island to the north (on a good day). Stop a get a closer look at the tidal ecosystem such as the brightly colored seastars or keep your eyes out for larger fauna such as sea lions or bald eagles.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points