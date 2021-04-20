Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Adrift Hotel

409 Sid Snyder Dr, Long Beach, WA 98631, USA
Website
| +1 360-642-2311
A Fun Loving & Unique Hotel on the Washington Coast Long Beach Washington United States

More info

Sun - Thur 6am - 12am
Fri, Sat 6am - 1am
Check Availability >

A Fun Loving & Unique Hotel on the Washington Coast

Rather than the trendy minimalist boutique hotel I expected - the Adrift Hotel seemed more like an upscale hostel designed for families, fun loving adults, and dogs.

From the moment we arrived the fun was on - off leash dogs walked with their happy families both inside and out, kids sat atop the ping pong table as parents played, and the 20 and 30 something hipster crowd was joyfully arriving for the evenings live music show at the 4th floor restaurant.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points