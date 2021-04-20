Adrift Hotel
409 Sid Snyder Dr, Long Beach, WA 98631, USA
| +1 360-642-2311
A Fun Loving & Unique Hotel on the Washington CoastRather than the trendy minimalist boutique hotel I expected - the Adrift Hotel seemed more like an upscale hostel designed for families, fun loving adults, and dogs.
From the moment we arrived the fun was on - off leash dogs walked with their happy families both inside and out, kids sat atop the ping pong table as parents played, and the 20 and 30 something hipster crowd was joyfully arriving for the evenings live music show at the 4th floor restaurant.