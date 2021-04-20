Where are you going?
Adrenalin Fiji

Port Denarau Terminal, Nadi, Fiji
Website
| +679 675 0499
More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Spinning Thrill Ride on Jet Boats

It's a thrill a minute on these high speed, 360-degree spinning jet boats, which skim around the waterways behind Denarau Island.

Kids as little as two or three years of age (they just need to be old enough to fit a life-jacket) can participate. It may be better than any scary amusement park ride you've even taken—and prepare to get wet.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

