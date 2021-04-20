Adrenalin Fiji
Port Denarau Terminal, Nadi, Fiji
| +679 675 0499
Photo courtesy of Adrenalin Fiji/Facebook
Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
Spinning Thrill Ride on Jet BoatsIt's a thrill a minute on these high speed, 360-degree spinning jet boats, which skim around the waterways behind Denarau Island.
Kids as little as two or three years of age (they just need to be old enough to fit a life-jacket) can participate. It may be better than any scary amusement park ride you've even taken—and prepare to get wet.