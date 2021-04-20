Admiralty House Park
Spanish Point Rd
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
Cliff Jumping in BermudaNot too many people think of outdoor adventure when discussing Bermuda as a travel destination but if you talk to any local under the age of 40 they will most likely mention cliff jumping, an activity that has become extremely popular in and around the rocky coasts of Bermuda.
The link below is to a video called Falling Off the Rock, produced by Burnt House Productions, which is a large contributor to the popularity of the activity mainly within the past five years (but relax, you won't be judged if you can't do a double gainer with an aerial on the side, go at your own pace).
To get to the cliffs head to Admiralty House Park which can be accessed by N. Shore Rd. or Spanish Point Rd. Once you've found parking you'll want to head north towards the ocean. If you plan on jumping make sure others are around, and if you see other jumpers ask about any underwater conditions you may not know about (ie: coral, rocks, tricky currents). Also, wearing some sort of aqua sock is advisable as most of the cliff has loose debris and somewhat sharp rocks everywhere.
Additionally, if you just want to spectate and relax in the water there is some pretty rewarding snorkeling opportunities around this area...just be mindful if you drift in towards the cliffs!