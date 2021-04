Apartment-Style Stays in Bondi Beach

The global hotel brand Adina has properties all over Sydney . Opened in 2013, the Adina in Bondi Beach offers spacious studios as well as one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments decorated with custom pillows and photographs from the local gallery Aquabumps, which showcase the many moods of Bondi Beach. Some accommodations feature balconies overlooking bustling Hall Street, home to an ever-expanding range of great shops and restaurants.