Adelphi Hotel
One of Melbourne
's first designer hotels, the Adelphi opened in a converted warehouse in the early nineties, but after an overhaul completed by new ownership in 2013, it’s as edgy as ever. The stylish lobby has swinging couches, and 34 rooms are decorated in a bold black-and-white color scheme with shocks of pink and turquoise and benefit from large windows and modern LED strip lighting. Guests in need of respite from Melbourne’s buzz (or merely hiding out from the drizzle) can bingewatch and chill: all rooms come with a 40-inch flat-screen Smart TV loaded with unlimited recently released films. Meanwhile, the dessert bar Om Nom serves high-concept sweets with components like “apple whizz fizz” and “toasted-marshmallow milk granita,” and the hotel’s breathtaking glass-bottomed pool, cantilevered nine floors above Flinders Lane, is the hottest spot in town thanks to seasonal events like last year’s pop-up gin bar.