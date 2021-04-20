Adega Faustino
Travessa Cândido dos Reis, 5400-423 Chaves, Portugal
| +351 276 322 142
Mon - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 7pm - 10:30pm
The Historic AdegaIn downtown Chaves, you will find The Adega Faustino restaurant.
The Adega is in an historic building that was formerly a wine lodge.
The interior is a wide open space with red and white checkered tablecloths and vintage pavers for flooring. There are vestiges of the old wine making days such as barrels and photos and paintings of the bodega.
The food is fresh, well-prepared, and plentiful typical, regional food. There are Acordas, kid, cod, octopus, steak, smoked sausages, and tripe. The house wine is good and the deserts are regional treats.
The Adega is filled with locals and there is a fun, friendly atmosphere.
I enjoyed the pleasant company and the food was very good. I will return the next time I get to Chaves in Portugal. I look forward to the experience.
If you are interested in historic venues and good food, check out The Adega Faustino.