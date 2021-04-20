Where are you going?
Adega a Buraca

S.Roque do Pico, Portugal
Mount Pico’s Verdelho Wine, Azores, Portugal S.Roque do Pico Portugal

Mount Pico’s Verdelho Wine, Azores, Portugal

White verdelho grapes thrive in the rich soil and hot, dry microclimate beneath Mount Pico, Portugal’s highest peak. Until the mid-19th century, Pico wine was beloved by the English royal family and Russian czars, but today you’ll rarely find it outside the Azores. Pick up a bottle of Lajido, a fortified verdelho wine, often compared to white port, at Adega “A Buraca” near the town of Madalena.

Estrada Regional 35, 9940-232 Santo António, São Roque do Pico, 351/292-642-119, adegaaburaca.com. This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.
By Andy Isaacson , AFAR Contributor

