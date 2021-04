Thomas Keller's Addendum in Yountville

Tucked behind his restaurant Adhoc is a small shack serving two items: fried chicken and bbq pork. Each selection comes with potato salad, cole slaw and corn bread, the perfect sides for these picnic favorites. You can enjoy your lunch at one of the many tables available in the sun and the shade or take your meal to go and create your own picnic and any number of wineries in Napa Valley