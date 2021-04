Adara Hotel Whistler

The 41 suite Adara, is a boutique hotel located in the heart of Whistler Village. After a day of skiing you will be greeted by the smell of freshly baked cookies and a friendly resident golden retriever. The hotel has loft suites, as well as single floor suites with one king or two queen beds. They include many well thought out amenities such as ski boot driers, a PS3 entertainment systems with games and movies that can be borrowed, mini kitchens with martini shakers and a walk in rain head shower in the bathroom. The hotel also has a small outdoor hot tub with mountain views for after a day skiing or snowboarding. One added amenity we noticed on a recent stay are the ear plugs provided, which you might need given the hotel is located above some of Whistler's hottest night spots. If you want to be right in the middle of the action though, this is the place for you.