Adara Hotel Whistler 4122 Village Green, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada

Photo courtesy of Adara Hotel Whistler

Adara Hotel Whistler There are a number of accommodations better suited to families in Whistler, but that’s not necessarily the crowd that this intimate, 41-room lodge has in mind. With its minimalist aesthetic and tech-friendly amenities—think floating electric fireplaces, as well as Playstation 3 systems and iPod docks in every room—Adara appeals to couples and travelers who don’t mind a more mature vibe. Rooms are playfully decorated with bright accents and sleek decor. Perhaps assuming that most guests will avail themselves of the nearby restaurant and nightlife scenes, rooms and suites eschew full kitchens for mini-fridges and microwaves, Bodum French presses for coffee and—why not—martini shakers. (The two-bedroom executive loft has a full kitchen.) The lodge’s pool is only open in the summer months, but the hot tub is meant to be enjoyed year-round.