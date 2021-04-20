Adams Ave Unplugged Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116, USA

Local Musicians Unplugged In San Diego The Adams Avenue Unplugged, previously known as Roots Festival, is an annual springtime event featuring local acoustic musicians. For a two mile stretch of Adams Ave. music fills the air, pouring out of coffee shops, restaurants, and bars. This two day event is a great way to check out the local music talent.



There are over a hundred musicians and free maps are available online before and during the event so you can pick out who you want to see.



Free shuttles are provided, or you can get there early and find parking in the neighborhoods and then just walk over.



Besides music, you can check out the hip shops such as the Adams Ave Bookstore- http://www.adamsavebooks.com/, Back From Tomboctu- http://www.shop.backfromtomboctou.com/, or any of the several shops along the route selling comic books, clothing, and antiques.