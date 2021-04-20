Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Adams Ave Unplugged

Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116, USA
Website
Local Musicians Unplugged In San Diego San Diego California United States

Local Musicians Unplugged In San Diego

The Adams Avenue Unplugged, previously known as Roots Festival, is an annual springtime event featuring local acoustic musicians. For a two mile stretch of Adams Ave. music fills the air, pouring out of coffee shops, restaurants, and bars. This two day event is a great way to check out the local music talent.

There are over a hundred musicians and free maps are available online before and during the event so you can pick out who you want to see.

Free shuttles are provided, or you can get there early and find parking in the neighborhoods and then just walk over.

Besides music, you can check out the hip shops such as the Adams Ave Bookstore- http://www.adamsavebooks.com/, Back From Tomboctu- http://www.shop.backfromtomboctou.com/, or any of the several shops along the route selling comic books, clothing, and antiques.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points