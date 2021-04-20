Acuarela - Imbold, Galeria
Strada Polonă, București 030167, Romania
+40 745 662 889
More info
Sun, Tue - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Mon 2pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am
New Year's Eve party at Acuarela"Acuarela" terrace,a great art bistro,situated in the center of Bucharest,it's the perfect place to drink a lemonade or a beer during summer time or a hot chocolate on the winter afternoon,either way you can always feel like home. When in Bucharest give them a try!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Under the umbrellas at Acuarela
Again another picture with this interesting terrace
from Bucharest.Nice place,nice people,good vibes!
from Bucharest.Nice place,nice people,good vibes!