Acuarela - Imbold, Galeria

Strada Polonă, București 030167, Romania
+40 745 662 889
New Year's Eve party at Acuarela Bucharest Romania
Under the umbrellas at Acuarela Bucharest Romania
Sun, Tue - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Mon 2pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am

"Acuarela" terrace,a great art bistro,situated in the center of Bucharest,it's the perfect place to drink a lemonade or a beer during summer time or a hot chocolate on the winter afternoon,either way you can always feel like home. When in Bucharest give them a try!
By Carla Dominguez

Carla Dominguez
almost 7 years ago

Again another picture with this interesting terrace
from Bucharest.Nice place,nice people,good vibes!

