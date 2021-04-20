ACROS Fukuoka Symphony Hall
1-chōme-1-1 Tenjin, Chūō-ku, Fukuoka, 810-0001, Japan
| +81 92-725-9111
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Spectacular FukuokaI had always heard good things about Fukuoka, Japan even though it gets far less hype than Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. It is actually Japan's 7th largest city surpassing Kyoto, and it is the largest city on the island of Kyushu.
There are few cities that I have traveled to that have done more than Fukuoka to promote the use of green space in a dense, urban environment. The city is also a great example of the impact of the bicycle on the environment, health, traffic, and a city's culture if advocated. The bicycle prevails in the city of Fukuoka! There are bike lanes everywhere and it is the primary mode of transportation (although the metro is also great and the entire city is pedestrian friendly).
Fukuoka is the prefect place to spend a long weekend. Its a fun city to tour by bike, there are parks and green spaces everywhere, there are great examples of green building, there is great architecture, amazing food, shopping, and the spectacle of the sex trade.
Fukuoka is a beautiful metropolitan city. It's people are stylish. The streets are safe and clean. The sights and the food are an added bonus that make this city a highlight on and a must see on a Japan travel itinerary.
The "ramen" in Fukuoka is famous and the sushi is as good as it gets. I'd say its a foodie's paradise.
If you like to shop then you're in trouble because Fukuoka offers it all from the local boutiques to the large clothing chains.
In the end there is something for everyone in this dynamic city.