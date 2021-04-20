Acorn Hall
One of several edificial “highlights” on Morris Avenue, Acorn Hall is a well-preserved upper-middle class home that was built in 1853. The style is Italianate, reflecting the resurgence of Italian renaissance architecture that was all the rage in 19th century Britain and later in the U.S. Acorn Hall’s interior can be toured three days a week, or by appointment. If you’ve missed the tour, you can always wander into the idyll that is the Acorn Hall garden. There’s a gazebo, red oaks and a general ambiance that makes you want to sit down and read a Virginia Woolf novel.