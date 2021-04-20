Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Acorn Hall

68 Morris Avenue
Website
| +1 973-267-3465
Acorn Hall Morristown New Jersey United States

More info

Sun 1pm - 4pm
Wed, Thur 11am - 4pm

Acorn Hall

One of several edificial “highlights” on Morris Avenue, Acorn Hall is a well-preserved upper-middle class home that was built in 1853. The style is Italianate, reflecting the resurgence of Italian renaissance architecture that was all the rage in 19th century Britain and later in the U.S. Acorn Hall’s interior can be toured three days a week, or by appointment. If you’ve missed the tour, you can always wander into the idyll that is the Acorn Hall garden. There’s a gazebo, red oaks and a general ambiance that makes you want to sit down and read a Virginia Woolf novel.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points