Acevi Villarroel
106 Carrer de Villarroel
| +34 934 52 00 00
Comfortable and Centrally-located accommodationIn this comfortably appointed, clean and centrally-located Barcelona hotel, you're close to the action without being too close to noisy bars or discos. It's not one of the most stylish Barcelona hotels, but a breakfast buffet, and wifi are included in the room price, and the hotel has a bar, a gym, a sauna, a jacuzzi and an outdoor pool on site.
The hotel offers standard, as well as discounted nonrefundable and early booking rates.