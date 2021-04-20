Where are you going?
Acevi Villarroel

106 Carrer de Villarroel
Website
| +34 934 52 00 00
Comfortable and Centrally-located accommodation Barcelona Spain
Comfortable and Centrally-located accommodation

In this comfortably appointed, clean and centrally-located Barcelona hotel, you're close to the action without being too close to noisy bars or discos. It's not one of the most stylish Barcelona hotels, but a breakfast buffet, and wifi are included in the room price, and the hotel has a bar, a gym, a sauna, a jacuzzi and an outdoor pool on site.

The hotel offers standard, as well as discounted nonrefundable and early booking rates.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

