Ace Shoreditch
The cool credentials of the Ace Hotel group (with properties in New York, Portland
, Palm Springs, and Los Angeles
) show little sign of retreat. Even the unprepossessing exterior of this outpost—hidden within the shell of a former Crowne Plaza hotel in the heart of London’s burgeoning East End—hasn’t deterred the crowds. Young, friendly staff in Ace-branded baseball hats, drainpipe jeans, and Converse trainers welcome you upon arrival. Dotted around the lobby are vintage-style, fixed-gear Tokyobikes and a retro-inspired photo booth. Elsewhere, reclaimed furniture and polished concrete walls abound. A long, bench-style table sees freelancers hunched over Macs during the day, in a space that evolves to welcome a passing array of local mums and business types, before DJs take over and the downstairs bar starts shaking. Perhaps that’s where the brand’s success lies—in evolution—because despite creating a string of much-imitated hotels, no single one is the same. The Shoreditch addition is no exception, brandishing a unique, local character that still manages to play an Ace card.