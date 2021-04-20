Where are you going?
Ace Shoreditch

100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ, UK
Website
| +44 20 7613 9800
The cool credentials of the Ace Hotel group (with properties in New York, Portland, Palm Springs, and Los Angeles) show little sign of retreat. Even the unprepossessing exterior of this outpost—hidden within the shell of a former Crowne Plaza hotel in the heart of London’s burgeoning East End—hasn’t deterred the crowds. Young, friendly staff in Ace-branded baseball hats, drainpipe jeans, and Converse trainers welcome you upon arrival. Dotted around the lobby are vintage-style, fixed-gear Tokyobikes and a retro-inspired photo booth. Elsewhere, reclaimed furniture and polished concrete walls abound. A long, bench-style table sees freelancers hunched over Macs during the day, in a space that evolves to welcome a passing array of local mums and business types, before DJs take over and the downstairs bar starts shaking. Perhaps that’s where the brand’s success lies—in evolution—because despite creating a string of much-imitated hotels, no single one is the same. The Shoreditch addition is no exception, brandishing a unique, local character that still manages to play an Ace card.
By Laura Holt , AFAR Contributor

