Ace Hotel

100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ, UK
Ace Hotels' First International Outpost London United Kingdom
Ace Hotels' First International Outpost

The first international outpost of the hip Ace Hotel chain is as Ace-y as you want, but with enough of an East London touch to sit comfortably in its Shoreditch surroundings.

The lobby scene lives up to its predecessors with a long wooden table that welcomes everyone, guest or not, to stay a while. Amenities and facilities integrate the Shoreditch community, with a Square Mile Coffee Roaster, Hoi Polloi restaurants, outpost of That Flower Shop and a full bottle of Sipsmith gin in the minibar.

Photo: Karen Gardiner
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

