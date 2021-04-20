Ace Hotel
100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ, UK
Ace Hotels' First International OutpostThe first international outpost of the hip Ace Hotel chain is as Ace-y as you want, but with enough of an East London touch to sit comfortably in its Shoreditch surroundings.
The lobby scene lives up to its predecessors with a long wooden table that welcomes everyone, guest or not, to stay a while. Amenities and facilities integrate the Shoreditch community, with a Square Mile Coffee Roaster, Hoi Polloi restaurants, outpost of That Flower Shop and a full bottle of Sipsmith gin in the minibar.
Photo: Karen Gardiner