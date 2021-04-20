Accanto
2838 SE Belmont St
| +1 503-235-4900
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm
The Seed Doesn't Fall FarThere is a terrific trend on the PDX food scene. Upscale restaurants around town are spinning off casual ventures to complement formal fare. Accanto - the contorni to the renowned Genoa - is a wonderful stop in the Belmont neighborhood. This corner cafe caters to locals and visitors alike with hip, open ambience along with an inky attitude where squid and tattoos commingle. The menus focus on the seasonally fresh where pasta joint and haute cuisine connect. Weekend brunch easily evolves into an extension of the party the night before. The Duck Hash or Croque Madame pair perfectly with the Belmont Bloody or Morning-Groni. This one's a walk up and wait and is particularly popular, so prepare to hangout. On weekdays, happy hour is short and sweet with bargains on eats and drinks. Ciao bella!
almost 7 years ago
Satisfying that Italian Food Craving
If travels to Italy have made you extra picky about your Italian food, Accanto in Southeast Portland is one of those places where the food will taste "right." But they aren't so tied to tradition here that they fear putting their own twist on some classics. A primo of torta di ceci (chickpea flatbread) comes with a slightly bitter dandelion pesto and a spicy carrot relish that feel a bit modernist. And my mouthwateringly good lasagna consisted of spinach noodles, layered with a lamb bolognese and topped with a frisée and olive salad. Not exactly like anything I ever ate on Italy, but nonetheless it just tasted "right. "