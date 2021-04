The Seed Doesn't Fall Far

There is a terrific trend on the PDX food scene. Upscale restaurants around town are spinning off casual ventures to complement formal fare. Accanto - the contorni to the renowned Genoa - is a wonderful stop in the Belmont neighborhood. This corner cafe caters to locals and visitors alike with hip, open ambience along with an inky attitude where squid and tattoos commingle. The menus focus on the seasonally fresh where pasta joint and haute cuisine connect. Weekend brunch easily evolves into an extension of the party the night before. The Duck Hash or Croque Madame pair perfectly with the Belmont Bloody or Morning-Groni. This one's a walk up and wait and is particularly popular, so prepare to hangout. On weekdays, happy hour is short and sweet with bargains on eats and drinks. Ciao bella!